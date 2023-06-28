Sewer Work To Cause Traffic Delays In Columbia

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays in Columbia tomorrow for Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) sewer work.

TUD reports it is part of the Parrotts Ferry Sewer Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. On Wednesday, June 28, crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Parrotts Ferry Road in front of Columbia Communications Inc., near Columbia Elementary School, which could cause added congestion during student morning drop-off.

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic. TUD states there will be “delays of no longer than 10 minutes.” For more information on the project, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.