Clear
82.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sewer Work To Cause Traffic Delays In Columbia

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
TUD truck

TUD truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays in Columbia tomorrow for Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) sewer work.

TUD reports it is part of the Parrotts Ferry Sewer Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. On Wednesday, June 28, crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Parrotts Ferry Road in front of Columbia Communications Inc., near Columbia Elementary School, which could cause added congestion during student morning drop-off.

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic. TUD states there will be “delays of no longer than 10 minutes.”  For more information on the project, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 