Thousands Lose Power In Columbia And Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A power outage is impacting 2,010 PG&E customers around Sonora and Columbia.

It started at around 8:20 am and full restoration is projected by 2:45 pm.

In the city of Sonora, it is impacting parts of Greenley Road, Morningstar Drive, Lyons Street, Jackson Street, Oakside Drive, Summit Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, and many other areas.

Most of the community of Columbia is impacted, including around the State Park, Columbia Airport, Yankee Hill, Shaws Flat Road, and Sawmill Flat Road. PG&E says the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

