Tuolumne County Updating Emergency Operations Plan

Sonora, CA — A meeting today will focus on the plan that defines the roles of Tuolumne County government agencies, jurisdictional and federal partners, private sector partners, community groups, and the general public during times of emergencies.

Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services is updating its Emergency Operations Plan. The plan is updated regularly to help ensure that it remains relevant and effective in relation to new and evolving hazards. It is designed to be flexible so it can adapt to various scenarios. A final draft of the plan must be completed by September 5.

It is being developed in partnership between various county entities, first responder agencies, the City of Sonora, Tribes, and other stakeholders.

A public meeting will be held today (June 27) at 5:30pm via Zoom.

Zoom Link: https://tuolumne-ca gov.zoom.us/j/89018846884