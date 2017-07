Sonora, CA — Paving work will disrupt traffic near downtown Sonora Friday morning.

The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that GT Construction will be paving along Lyons Street between 7:30am until 4pm. The work will occur between Baretta Street and Hope Lane. T.U.D. is requesting that nearby homeowners refrain from parking vehicles on Lyons street within the project area. You can expect 5-10 minute traffic delays during the construction period, so alternate routes are recommended.

Written by BJ Hansen.

