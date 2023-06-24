One Week Left To Tell Your Yosemite Story

Yosemite Conservancy logo View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Got a memorable story of a visit to Yosemite National Park, the Yosemite Conservancy wants to know it.

The Conservancy is celebrating 100 years of service and partnership with the park by collecting hundreds of Yosemite visitor stories and then sharing them with the public. Conservancy officials added that the sharing of people’s stories makes their work possible and could make others want to experience the magnificent beauty of the park.

The group is asking for “visitors to tell their Yosemite experiences—from the life-changing to the mundane, from the heights of Half Dome to the depths of the Merced River—by answering the questions on our story form.” (Click here for the form.)

While the conservancy is accepting stories all year. If the story is received by June 30th, it will be entered into a random drawing for a Yosemite Conservancy swag bag. Accepted submissions can come via emails, publications, social media, and other communications.