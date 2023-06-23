Tinted Window Resulted In A Chase And Arrest In Amador County

ACSO arrest site View Photos

Amador County, CA – After pulling over a vehicle, a chase ensued in Amador County, and when the driver was caught, it was clear why he took off — he had an outstanding U.S. Marshals Service arrest warrant.

The early morning arrest happened recently in the Ione area. A deputy stopped a Dodge Durango on Coal Mine Road near the intersection of Reservation Road for having tinted windows. The driver gave a Nevada driver’s license that, when checked out, returned no match. That is when the driver took off south on Coal Mine Road.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Camanche Parkway North, the driver was unable to negotiate the turn due to his excessive speeds, according to sheriff’s officials. They added, “The driver lost control of the SUV, crashed through a fence, and continued driving for about 300 yards through a field before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the Deputy was able to apprehend the suspect without further incident.”

A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up a California driver’s license identifying the driver as 42-year-old Manuel Vega of Lodi. A record revealed he was on Federal Probation and had a confirmed felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for weapons violations. The deputy also uncovered a loaded, unregistered Glock 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Vega was arrested on his warrant along with numerous fresh felonies related to drug and firearm charges.