Local Elderly Woman Missing

Sonora, CA – Take a look at the woman in the image box photos, as she has gone missing for a second time this year.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help to find 76-year-old Beverly Godfrey. Sheriff’s officials today report that Godfrey was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. driving a dark-colored 2006 Kia Amanti, headed in an unknown direction from the area of Woodchuck Road in Sonora.

Beverly was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse, white pants, and possibly a white or aqua sweatshirt, according to sheriff’s officials. She is described as around 5’7″, 135 pounds, with gray hair, and wearing chrome-framed glasses.

Additionally, Sheriff’s officials relayed, “This is the same Beverly we asked for assistance looking for in April. Last time Beverly was missing, she luckily returned home on her own.”

If anyone has seen Godfrey or knows of her whereabouts, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.