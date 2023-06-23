Sonora Mayor To Talk About Strategic Planning Efforts

Sonora, CA — Over 500 community members recently responded to a survey about what Sonora’s priorities should be and the immediate challenges facing the city.

It came after the passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase, which will boost revenue by an estimated $3.8 million.

The survey findings were the focus of an all-day council workshop last week. As part of the strategic planning process, a separate city staff survey and a community stakeholder group provided input.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, Mayor Mark Plummer will detail the findings and discuss what comes next in the process.

In addition, Plummer will talk about city infrastructure projects both underway and on the horizon, economic development, homelessness, and give an update on discussions related to a long talked about potential Greenley Road connector project.