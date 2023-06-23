TCSO Seeks Help Locating Missing Woman

Jamestown, CA — Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kimana Councilman is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen in the area of Rocca Park in Jamestown around May of 2021. She is 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right wrist.

Anyone who has seen Councilman is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-533-5815. No additional information has been released by officials.