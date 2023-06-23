Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

TCSO Seeks Help Locating Missing Woman

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Kimana Councilman

Kimana Councilman

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kimana Councilman is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen in the area of Rocca Park in Jamestown around May of 2021. She is 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right wrist.

Anyone who has seen Councilman is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-533-5815. No additional information has been released by officials.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 