Harney Fire Containment Climbs

Tuolumne County, CA — An update on the Harney Fire burning near the Jacksonville Road and Harney Drive intersection in Tuolumne County.

The acreage is holding steady at 37. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews have continued to make progress on the blaze that began Wednesday evening, closing roadways and issuing an evacuation warning for residents on Harney Drive. The containment is up by 5% from 75% this morning to 80% this evening.

“Firefighters continue to construct, improve and mop up containment lines,” added Kilgore.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.