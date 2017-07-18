Quantcast
Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Greenhorn Creek In Angels Camp

07/18/2017 12:20 pm PST
Tori James and BJ Hansen, MML News Team

Update at 12:20pm: CAL Fire reports the forward rate of spread has been stopped on a vegetation fire in the 2000 block of Marks Ranch Road. It was estimated to be 4.2 acres. It was caused by a bird that came into contact with a powerline. Air resources have been released from the incident.

Original story posted at 11:59am: Angels Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are being called to a vegetation fire in an area adjacent to Greenhorn Creek Resort, Angels Camp.

The response area is being described as the 2000 block of Marks Ranch road, off Cuneo Road, near Finnigan Lane. According to the fire call, it is possible that a power line is involved. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff says initial estimates are that the blaze is between one and four acres and that the fire is moving at a rapid rate. No structures are threatened it this point. We will provide more information as it comes into the news center.

Marks Ranch Road near Cuneo Road off Finnigan Lane, Angels Camp

Marks Ranch Road near Cuneo Road off Finnigan Lane, Angels Camp 38.058524, -120.553247 Marks Ranch Road near Cuneo Road off Finnigan Lane, Angels Camp (Directions)
