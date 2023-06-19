Prescribed Burning Getting Underway In Valley Springs

Firefighters from CalFire and Calaveras Consolidated will be burning 8 acres from 8 am to 10 am near the observation point. View Photos

Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire will be burning vegetation in the area of Observation Point today (June 19), in the area of New Hogan Reservoir in Valley Springs.

About eight acres of grassland will be ignited along the shoreline of New Hogan. The goal is to provide firefighter training and remove fuels near the shoreline. The area is a popular recreation spot over the summer months.

CAL Fire reports that both the shoreline and control lines will prevent the burn from spreading to other areas. Firefighters will remain on the scene until all of the hotspots are extinguished.

The burn will start sometime between 8-10am, and it will take up to four hours to complete.

Smoke will be visible around Hogan Lake Observation Point in the vicinity of the US Army Corps of Engineers headquarters.