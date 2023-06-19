Clear
Fatal Crash On Jacksonville Road

By B.J. Hansen
Don Pedro, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has traveled down an embankment and hit a tree near Lake Don Pedro.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Coroner is responding, indicating that it is a fatal crash. The incident occurred near the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Harney Road. The crash was located at around 5:30 am and it is not immediately clear when it actually occurred, as it was not visible from the roadway.

Be prepared for activity in the area. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

