Groveland Man Killed In Crash Near Lake Don Pedro

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a 58-year-old Groveland man was tragically killed in a crash that occurred late Sunday evening and was spotted by a passerby early Monday morning.

Anthony Traphagen was driving a 1990 Ford pickup truck northbound on Jacksonville Road that went down an embankment and into a tree. The area is north of Lake Don Pedro. The CHP estimates that the crash happened sometime shortly before 10 pm and it was reported at 5:30 am. It was difficult to see the crash area from the roadway. Traphagen died before officials arrived on the scene.

Some of the details regarding the crash are still under investigation.