Clear
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Groveland Man Killed In Crash Near Lake Don Pedro

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP Sonora Unit logo

CHP Sonora Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a 58-year-old Groveland man was tragically killed in a crash that occurred late Sunday evening and was spotted by a passerby early Monday morning.

Anthony Traphagen was driving a 1990 Ford pickup truck northbound on Jacksonville Road that went down an embankment and into a tree. The area is north of Lake Don Pedro. The CHP estimates that the crash happened sometime shortly before 10 pm and it was reported at 5:30 am. It was difficult to see the crash area from the roadway. Traphagen died before officials arrived on the scene.

Some of the details regarding the crash are still under investigation.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 