A Walking Stick Resulted In A Sonora Woman Being Arrested

Rochelle June Crawford View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was being handcuffed for one alleged crime when she was found to be the accused in an assault just hours earlier.

Sonora Police were recently called to the Grocery Outlet store, located at 685 South Washington Street, for a detained shoplifter, 30-year-old Rochelle June Crawford. Officers learned Crawford was also the suspect in a nearby assault on Hospital Road. Crawford allegedly attempted to strike another person with a walking stick and a hatchet. Police say no injuries were reported in the attack.

Crawford was taken into custody for felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, and shoplifting. She was placed on $40,000 bail.