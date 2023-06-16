Final Suspect in Jamestown Carjacking Case Still At Large

Jamestown, CA — An update on a carjacking case in Jamestown: investigators have already arrested two suspects, but an alleged female accomplice is still on the run, and they are turning to the public for help in hopefully apprehending her.

We reported in April that 39-year-old Aaron Hagerman turned himself in on an unrelated warrant. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials reported that two other suspects, 25-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi and 33-year-old Jeffrey Moore, were also being sought at that time and asked for the public’s help to locate them. Moore has since been taken into custody, but details on his arrest have not been released. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to sheriff’s officials, who say they will get back to us with those details.

The carjacking, kidnapping and robbery happened on December 22. The victim was found north of Natural Bridges Trailhead on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County after telling investigators that he had been assaulted by two men, one armed with a gun, while in Jamestown with a woman. He was dumped in Calaveras County, and the next day his vehicle was found abandoned in Jamestown, as detailed here.

Sheriff’s officials want the public to look at the woman in the image box. She is 25-year-old Alyssa Hoyopatubbi, who has a warrant for her arrest for crimes including robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, and vehicle theft. They ask that anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Hoyopatubbi contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.