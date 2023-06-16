Alvarado-Gil Weighs In On State Budget Approved Ahead Of Deadline

Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers met a constitutional deadline to pass a new state budget by June 15, but it is unlikely to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The two sides are still negotiating some of the details. The budget vote yesterday came after California voters approved a ballot measure in 2010 requiring lawmakers to pass a spending plan by the middle of June, or they will not receive a paycheck.

The two sides agree there will be a $31.5 billion deficit, but the specifics of how it will be covered, are still being worked out. It will be some mix of delayed spending, cuts, and borrowing.

Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado Gil, a Democrat, voted in favor of the initial budget plan approved yesterday. She argues, “The budget avoids imposing new taxes and allocates significant funding aimed at providing financial relief, combating crime, and improving public safety.“

Alvarado Gil details below what she feels are the highlights of the budget:

Financial relief to Alpine and Mono counties for the shortfalls incurred on the ERAF (Education Revenue Augmentation Fund). These funds will help these counties overcome their economic challenges and ensure the provision of essential education and school funding to their residents.

for the shortfalls incurred on the ERAF (Education Revenue Augmentation Fund). These funds will help these counties overcome their economic challenges and ensure the provision of essential education and school funding to their residents. $7.2 million to combat violent crime, gangs, and organized crime . The priority will be given to disrupting the production, supply, and distribution of fentanyl, opioids, and narcotics, which severely threaten our communities. This allocation will enable law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts and protect our neighborhoods from the devastating consequences of these dangerous substances.

. The priority will be given to disrupting the production, supply, and distribution of fentanyl, opioids, and narcotics, which severely threaten our communities. This allocation will enable law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts and protect our neighborhoods from the devastating consequences of these dangerous substances. $6 million to support the distribution of fentanyl test strips . In a concerted effort to address the fentanyl crisis, this investment will aid in providing individuals with the means to detect the presence of this deadly drug, allowing them to make informed decisions and potentially save lives.

. In a concerted effort to address the fentanyl crisis, this investment will aid in providing individuals with the means to detect the presence of this deadly drug, allowing them to make informed decisions and potentially save lives. $119 million dedicated to various flood projects in the Central Valley . Overseen by the Department of Water Resources (DWR), these projects will bolster our resilience against flooding events, ensuring the safety of residents and safeguarding valuable resources.

. Overseen by the Department of Water Resources (DWR), these projects will bolster our resilience against flooding events, ensuring the safety of residents and safeguarding valuable resources. $20 million for the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) . The budget recognizes the importance of supporting vulnerable populations. CASA plays a critical role in advocating for the rights and well-being of children in the foster care system, providing them with much-needed guidance and support.

. The budget recognizes the importance of supporting vulnerable populations. CASA plays a critical role in advocating for the rights and well-being of children in the foster care system, providing them with much-needed guidance and support. $10 million to the Family Justice Centers . This funding bolsters efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to domestic violence and abuse victims. This investment will help empower survivors and facilitate their journey toward healing and justice.

. This funding bolsters efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to domestic violence and abuse victims. This investment will help empower survivors and facilitate their journey toward healing and justice. $7 million for emergency services for victims of human trafficking . The state aims to address the urgent needs of those affected by this heinous crime and provide them with the support and resources necessary to rebuild their lives.

. The state aims to address the urgent needs of those affected by this heinous crime and provide them with the support and resources necessary to rebuild their lives. $100 million for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. This allocation represents a significant investment in strengthening the state’s agricultural industry and supporting sustainable farming practices.