Calaveras Holding Town Halls On Possible Solid Waste Parcel Fee Increase

Prop 218 protest letter View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County property owners and businesses could see their solid waste parcel fees go up by as much as 85%.

The county’s Integrated Waste Management (IWM) states that around 75% of Calaveras residents self-haul their solid waste to one of the county-owned transfer stations. The annual fee covers the use of the stations and landfills. The solid waste parcel fee will go from the current yearly fee of $150 to $277.30 for single-family residential (SFR) and multifamily residential (MFR) parcels. The commercial/non-residential fee currently varies by land use and is proposed to be the lesser of $1,512.29 or 2.2 times the current fee for the parcel.

IWM is holding several town hall meetings, including one this evening in Mokelumne Hill, where the public can get more information on the proposed hike, including a question-and-answer session with county waste officials. Noting that the solid waste parcel fee has not been raised since 1991, IWM officials say it “must now be increased to continue developing the landfill and providing residents with these same solid waste services.” Adding, “The reason for the fee is to cover the county’s costs of providing its residents with solid waste services.” Click here to review the Proposition 218 proposal.

The protest letter seen in the image box is already being circulated in the county, with several hundred already returned to the county. There remain three town hall meetings provided by the county below:

Mokelumne Hill June 15, 2023 @ 5:30 pm Mokelumne Hill Town Hall 8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245

San Andreas June 19, 2023 @ 5:30 pm San Andreas Town Hall 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas, CA 95249

Valley Springs June 21, 2023 @ 5:30 pm Jenny Lind Veterans Hall 300 West Daphne Street, Valley Springs, CA 95252