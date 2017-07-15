Solo Crash Leaves Trail Of Destruction

CHP partol car Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA – A Valley Springs woman was arrested for DUI but not before leaving a trail of destruction behind her.

The CHP reports that 54-year-old Laurie Jones had been drinking before she got behind the wheel of a 2009 Chrysler 300. She was eastbound on Highway 26 traveling at a high rate of speed and misjudged a curve near Hogan Dam Road. The CHP reports she went off the roadway through a wire fence and into a field. The car fishtailed out of control, smashed into a second fence and ended up crossing the highway again almost hitting another vehicle head on. The vehicle finally stopped when it smashed into a dirt gutter and got stuck.

Jones was not injured in the wreck.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic