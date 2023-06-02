Two Local Teens Missing

Two missing teens: 15-year-old Owen Anthony Shepherd in cart and 16-year-old Preston Lawrence Mueller (Center, group photo) View Photos

Sonora, CA – The public is being asked to look at the picture in the image box and to report any sightings of them to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

The two missing juveniles are 15-year-old Owen Anthony Shepherd (left: driving cart) and 16-year-old Preston Lawrence Mueller (right: in center). The last time the pair were seen was Thursday evening. Sheriff’s officials believed the two “at-risk” teens took off around 3 a.m. in a lifted 2008 black Dodge pickup, possibly heading to the San Jose area.

Sheriff’s officials describe Preston as a white male juvenile with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’9″, and 130 pounds. What he was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown. Owen was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black and white checkered Vans shoes. He is described as a white male juvenile with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’8″, and 160 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the pair or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.