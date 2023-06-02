California’s Elected Lawmakers Mostly In Support Of Debt Ceiling Bill

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden View Photo

Washington, DC — California lawmakers in the US Senate and House were mostly in support of the debt ceiling compromise that was worked out between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The debt ceiling will be suspended until 2025, allowing the US to avoid default, and it also puts caps on federal spending.

Both of California’s US Senators, Dianne Feinstein, and Alex Padilla, voted yes.

We reported earlier that Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock was in support of the compromise. When the final vote was called, all 12 of California’s Republican House members voted in favor.

29 California Democratic Party House members were in support and 11 voted no. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was among those in the majority voting yes.

There are three House members running for Feinstein’s Senate seat next year, Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff. Among those, only Schiff voted in favor of the bill, while Lee and Porter were in opposition.

The roll call notes that the others in opposition were California Congressmembers Nanette Diaz Barragan, Judy Chu, Mark DeSaulnier, Jimmy Gomez, Jared Huffman, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Ro Khanna, Norma Torres, and Juan Vargas.