Congressman McClintock Explains Support Of Debt Ceiling Compromise

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — The US House will vote today on a bill negotiated between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden to suspend the US debt ceiling and set new federal spending limits.

It passed the House Rules Committee yesterday with a 7-6 vote.

While it is still unknown how the final vote will play out in the full US House, Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock announces that he is in favor of the bill. In a new myMotherLode.com blog, he explains his opposition to a similar bill in 2011, which he now calls something of “most regret” during his 15 years in Congress.

The full blog, entitled, "Why I Support the Fiscal Responsibility Act,"

Congressman McClintock also details specific aspects of the bill that he likes and dislikes.