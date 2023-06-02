Supervisor Campbell And OES Hosting Evacuation Workshop

Evacuation Planning Workshop View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell and the office of emergency services are planning a community workshop in Crystal Falls this weekend ahead of the peak fire season.

It will focus on evacuation planning and be held this Sunday from 1-4 pm at the Crystal Falls Clubhouse at 21725 Crystal Falls Drive.

Those who stop by will take part in a training exercise that will include agencies like the sheriff’s office, office of emergency services, animal control, EMS, Red Cross, CERT, and others.

Campbell further explains, “The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services has designed a training exercise that will allow residents of District Two to participate with first responders in a tabletop emergency scenario. We will also hear presentations from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire, Animal Control, and Office of Emergency Services. There will be breakout groups to discuss evacuation routing, “go-bag” training, and the role that residents and business owners can play in keeping their communities safe.”

Campbell notes that it is a first-of-its-kind event in Tuolumne County.