Tree Work Will Close Arnold Road

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

Arnold, CA – Motorists in the Arnold area may have to take a detour as a roadway will be closed tomorrow.

Calaveras County Public Works crews will be doing tree work at 2386 Murphys Drive, between Moran Road and Douglas Drive, south of Highway 4 in the Fly-In-Acres subdivision. It will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

A designated detour will be posted along the route, and drivers are asked to follow it to avoid delays. Motorists are also asked to slow down and use caution near personnel and equipment while following on-site personnel’s instructions.

Any questions regarding this closure or work can be directed to Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.