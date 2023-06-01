Clear
Smoky Skies Over Tuolumne Friday

By Tracey Petersen
Prescribed burning

Prescribed burning

San Andreas, CA – About 50 acres of grass will be set ablaze in Tuolumne County tomorrow, creating smoky skies.

CAL Fire will conduct prescribed fire training on the Sardella burn site adjacent to the community of Tuolumne. They state, “The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain firefighter readiness within a controlled environment for firefighting techniques with live fire.”

The fire training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. Smoke from the project will be visible from Sonora and surrounding areas. The public is asked not to report it as a wildland fire.

