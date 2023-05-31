Vandals Hit Mariposa Skate Park

Graffiti at the Mariposa skate park View Photos

Mariposa, CA – Vandals hit the Mariposa Skate Park this past Friday, the kickoff to the holiday weekend, and a good Samaritan made sure most of their scribbles were erased over the weekend.

Mariposa County Parks and Recreation reported that the park was vandalized Friday morning (5/26) between the hours of 8 and 10 a.m. They added that they have surveillance cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. They are also working with the school resource officer to identify the “multiple parties involved.”

“This is disappointing as the skate park is a well-loved and often frequented place in the community. We see all age ranges come here to enjoy their time, whether they are skateboarding, riding their scooters, or even using it as a track for an RC car,” stated park officials, adding, “If this continues, we will have to lock up and close the Skate Park for a time period, which is not what we want.”

Park officials also detailed someone else they saw on the security cameras over the weekend — a person with black paint in hand who took it upon themselves to cover up any vulgar images or words painted on the walls around the skate park, as can be viewed in the image box photos.

“We would like to offer our sincerest gratitude and thanks to the kind human who saw the vandalism and took it upon themselves to cover most of it up,” praised park officials, asking, “We would love if you would contact our office so we can acknowledge you and thank you for your honorable community service act.”

The public is also being asked for any information regarding the recent vandalism by calling the Mariposa County Parks and Recreation office at 209-966-2498 or sending a Facebook or Instagram message. Callers can remain anonymous.