Investigators Turn To Public For Help In Capturing A Homicide Fugitive

Wanted homicide fugitive Sabrina Stormy Leigh Starkweather View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public for help in apprehending the final suspect wanted for a Big Hill area murder.

28-year-old Sabrina Stormy Leigh Starkweather remains on the run and is believed to be in the Stockton area. Starkweather is one of three suspects sheriff’s officials say were involved in the homicide of 63-year-old Ben Lindsey. An autopsy showed he died due to blunt force trauma after his body was found at his Calle Quartz Road home near Big Hill Road.

Two other suspects are already behind bars in connection with the murder: Starkweather’s father, 63-year-old Jon Starkweather, who was arrested just days after the slaying, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, who was arrested in Washoe County, Nevada, after the couple fled the crime scene together, as reported here in late March.

Sheriff’s officials described Starkweather as 5’4″, and about 110 lbs. Take a look at the pictures in the image box; if you recognize her or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.