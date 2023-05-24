Clear
Kuiken: Western Forests At Inflection Point

By B.J. Hansen
Jason Kuiken

Jason Kuiken

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the concerning state of western forests, and steps that are needed to improve the ecological health.

In the blog, entitled, “Western Forests At An Inflection Point,” he writes, “Since the beginning, the Sierra Nevada has been (and continues to be) a fire-dependent ecosystem — a lesson lost as nearly a century of western expansion disavowed indigenous knowledge. We can no longer ignore those lessons.”

Fire resiliency is a big focus of the blog.

He adds, “We have moved beyond the time to act cautiously and must now march boldly into a future with a vision and the will of restoring our ecosystem to a healthy, resilient balance that can accept the fire it is so dependent upon.”

Kuiken also highlights fuel treatment work underway in the Stanislaus National Forest. You can read the full blog by clicking here.

