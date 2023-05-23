Burning Planned Near Strawberry Through Memorial Day Weekend

Burning Planned In Strawberry View Photo

Strawberry, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is planning to ignite a prescribed burn near the town of Strawberry on Thursday (May 25) and it will continue into June.

The strategic burning will be north of Highway 108 and smoke will be visible at times. Weather permitting, up to 2,800 acres will be treated with low-intensity fire. 50-200 acres will be completed daily.

With burning planned through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Stanislaus National Forest plans to have public information officers along the Highway 108 corridor to provide maps and answer any questions. The goal is to reduce fuels in that area ahead of the upcoming summer fire season.

Click here to view a full map of the burn area.