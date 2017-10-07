Missing Southern California Man Located In Groveland Area

Search Area Enlarge

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 36-year-old Nathan Lubeck of Encino was found safe this morning.

He had been missing since Saturday. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports the search area was between Thousand Trails Campground (on Hardin Flat Road) and Rainbow Pools (near Highway 120 in Groveland). Lubeck, and three others, had originally planned to go down the Tuolumne River on inner tubes from near their camp (Yosemite Lakes RV Camp) to meet up with family at Rainbow Pools. When they did not arrive, law enforcement was notified.

Three of them, and their dog, were located Sunday at 3pm with the help of a CHP helicopter. They are Jonathon Gilbert, Joshua Lubeck and Meghan Lubeck.

Nathan Lubeck had hiked away from the other three in hopes of scouting out the area, and finding help. He was only wearing sandals, shorts, a hat and glasses.

The search started up again at 6am today and the sheriff’s office reports that Lubeck was located safe, walking out of the treacherous terrain to his camp. No additional information is immediately available.

This is an update to an earlier story.

