Search Underway For Missing Rafter In Tuolumne County

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Search and Rescue Team is looking for a missing rafter near the South Fork of the Tuolumne River.

Sgt. Andrea Benson says the search area is between Thousand Trails Campground (on Hardin Flat Road) and Rainbow Pools (near Highway 120 in Groveland). Four rafters went missing yesterday, and as of 3pm today, three of the rafters, and their dog, have been located. The person still missing, 36-year-old Nathan Lubeck, hiked away from the other three in search of help. Lubeck is described as being a white male, 6’7″, 190 lbs., blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 209-533-5815.

