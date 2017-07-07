The Fair And More To Enjoy This Weekend

Mother Lode Fair View From Ferris Wheel Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Not only is it Mother Lode Fair weekend but because July started on a Saturday today is the first Friday with lots of activities relating to that.

Among these are Jamestown’s monthly First Friday Art Walk Wine, Dine & Music on Main Street. Following it is downtown Sonora’s 2nd Saturday Art Night with the Linoberg Art Mart.

Also on Saturday is Tuolumne County Master Gardeners Open Garden Day at Cassina High School in Sonora. Calaveras Has Talent is hosting auditions at Copperopolis Elementary School. The Old Timers Museum is offering walking tours of Murphys and Columbia State Park will have Ghost Tours.

Details on the daily Mother Lode Fair events are featured in the event listing here. The sheep and goat shows, livestock costume contest, beef show, and small animal round robin are all today. The fair buildings and carnival open is open from noon to midnight all three days.

The 7:00 PM Arena show tonight is Bull riding and costs $8; Saturday is the 4-Wheel Drive Pull for $10; Sunday is the Demolition Derby for $10. Before the Derby there will be a Kids Powerwheels contest.

Each day there are three bands performing different styles of music; the times and performers are listed in the events listing as well as the admission and carnival ride prices. Friday is Veteran’s Day, meaning veterans get in free with their veteran ID; it is also Teen Night, when from noon to 5:00 PM teens get in for $5.00.

Recent KVML “Newsmakers of the Day” featured Ron Hamilton, who serves as the Livestock Auction Committee and 4-H Pioneer Club Leader (reported here) and also Ken Alstott, Mother Lode Fair CEO (for details, click here).

Tuolumne County Transit will be running a trolley from the Junction Shopping Center every 30 minutes to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds beginning at 6:00 PM tonight thru 11:30 PM; on Saturday noon thru 11:30 PM and Sunday noon thru 9:00 PM.

