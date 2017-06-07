Mother Lode Fair Runs Friday Through Sunday

Mother Lode Fairgrounds Enlarge

The Mother Lode Fair in Sonora is ready for fun from Friday through Sunday.

Ken Alstott, Mother Lode Fair CEO, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Alstott is excited for this year’s fair and hopes that returning crowds will see everything that makes the local fair great.

“Some new additions should make a big difference in what people will remember about this year’s fair,” said Alstott. “Examples include completely free pony rides and in the Kid Zone we created a new science project called “Imagination Gallery”. It’s going to be hands-on where the kids can look at science and feel and touch it and see how it works and give it an explanation.”

There will be entertainment from musical acts, carnival rides, food, crafts, animals, shows each night at the arena and the annual Livestock Auction this Saturday at 5 PM.

Alstott said that per Sacramento, county fairs promote regional agriculture and also highlight things that are created locally such as special jams, quilts, wood crafts and/or mechanical objects.

The Fair began in 1889 as the Tuolumne County Fair & Horse Show on Racetrack Road, then reinvented itself in 1938 as the ‘Mother Lode Fair’. The Fair is now situated on 25 acres, south of downtown Sonora, on Stockton Road (Hwy 49).

Alstott’s background includes twelve years of fair CEO experience with eight managing the San Bernardino County Fair and up until April of last year as head of the Cow Palace in Daly City in the Bay Area. He also served four years in the military and 20 years in law enforcement; most recently with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department working investigations and as part of the K-9 unit.

The Fair will run Friday and Saturday from noon through midnight and noon through 11 pm on Sunday.

The grandstand arena will feature a Bucking Bull Bonanaza on Friday, truck and tractor-pulls on Saturday and the popular Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Free shuttle service will be provided from the Junction Shopping Center for all three days of the fair. The shuttles are highly recommended as local traffic near the fairgrounds will be busy all weekend.

For all of the details, go to http://www.motherlodefair.org

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45am.

Written by Mark Truppner.