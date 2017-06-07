Crashes Impacting Traffic In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are significant crashes this morning on Highway 49 near Sonora and Highway 120 near Moccasin, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two vehicles collided on Highway 120 near Moccasin Creed D Road. An ambulance is responding to the scene. The CHP reports that one vehicle has gone over an embankment.
Officials are also responding to a rollover crash on Highway 49 near Old Sonora Columbia Road. At least one traffic lane is reportedly blocked and an ambulance has been requested. Travel with caution in the area.