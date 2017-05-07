Update: Bicycle Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road Slows Traffic

Update at 3:50 p.m.: O’Byrnes Ferry Road has completely reopened after a bicycle crash near Greensprings Run near the Lake Tulloch Bridge on the Tuolumne County side stalled traffic. Originally an air ambulance was called to the scene but it was called off and the person was taken by ground ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. There are no details on the individuals condition.

Officers directed one-lane traffic from the Sierra Conservation Center and the Tulloch Bridge for about 20 minutes, which backed up traffic in both directions.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bicycle crash along O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Greensprings Run within the hairpin turn descending towards the Lake Tulloch Bridge on the Tuolumne County side. Dispatch reports the bike went over the edge of the roadway and down an embankment. An air ambulance has been called to the scene.

Officers are directing one-way traffic control in both directions between the Sierra Conservation Center and the Tulloch Bridge, which has traffic backed up in both directions. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

