Full Containment Of Grant Fire

Columbia, CA — Firefighters reached full containment late yesterday on the Grant Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The fire ignited last Tuesday, in the Jupiter area, along Italian Bar Road near Forest Road 3N47. It burned approximately 18 acres. Forest Service Spokesperson Diana Fredlund notes, “It is now in a ‘patrol status.’ What that means is that there are engines going through and patrolling it periodically, but there are no engines staying on site.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fredlund adds that the recent warm weather has dried out vegetation in the Stanislaus National Forest, so visitors are asked to use extra caution recreating over the Independence Day holiday. She emphasizes that no fireworks are allowed in the forest.

