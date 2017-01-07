Haglund Will Detail T.U.D. Projects

Sonora, CA — Some big projects are both in the development stages, and underway, for the Tuolumne Utilities District.
T.U.D. General Manager Tom Haglund will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will give an overview of a planned $6.1-million restoration project at Phoenix Lake. In the coming weeks an environmental review document will be circulated for public review. Click here to view an earlier story detailing the project.
Haglund will also give an update on the multi-agency forest thinning project underway near Lyons Reservoir.
In addition, now that the district is transitioning away from the idea of constructing a storage reservoir on the Sierra Pines property near Twain Harte, due to the high costs, he will talk about other ways the district is exploring to increase water supply.