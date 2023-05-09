Band Review, Queen Coronation, And Calcutta Coming Up

Mother Lode Roundup Queen candidates, Ginna Hahn, KaeLee Gates, Opal Cahoon and Tommi Cover View Photo

Sonora, CA — Popular community events leading up to the 64th Mother Lode Roundup will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the parade and rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.

This Wednesday will be the Rick Restivo Band Review at Sonora High School. The various school bands from across Tuolumne County will take part in the annual free concert that starts at 6pm.

Activities will shift over to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road on Thursday. The Queen coronation will begin at 4pm. This year’s candidates are Opal Cahoon, Tommi Cover, KaeLee Gates and Ginna Hahn. Then at 6pm will be the Calcutta, which is an auction of the upcoming rodeo’s calf scramble participants to raise money for local scholarships.

The parade will be Saturday at 10am in downtown Sonora and the two-day rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday at 2pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

