400 Acre Ben Fire Burning In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA — There is a notable fire burning in an isolated area of Mariposa County that local resources are helping to extinguish.

The Ben Fire is located off Ben Hur Road near Silver Bar Road. It is in the Mormon Bar area. Firefighters are battling the blaze from both the ground and air. It has burned 400 acres and it is 10-percent contained. There are 33 fire engines, six crews, three air tankers, three helicopters, four dozers and four water tenders assigned. No injuries have been reported and there are no immediate reports of structures being at-risk. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

