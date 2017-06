Update at 12:35pm: The fire is contained to a small spot, according to CAL Fire.

Original story posted at 12:15pm: Sonora, CA — If you hear aircraft overhead, air and ground resources are being dispatched to a reported vegetation fire called in just after 12 noon in Copper Cove subdivision.

According to CAL Fire, the incident is in the in the 3600 block of Snowbird Court near Arrowhead Street. We will provide more information as it comes into the news center.

