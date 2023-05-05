Drizzle
Tuolumne County Special Athletes Day Postponed

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Recreation Department is postponing today’s Special Athletes Track and Field Day due to potential rain.

The event will now be held, next Friday, May 12, at Summerville High School. Registration will begin at 9am and the event will start at 10:15am. The Recreation Department reports, “We look forward to having it when the sun is shining so that it can be fully enjoyed by athletes and spectators alike.”

