Fire Quickly Contained In Copperopolis

06/26/2017 12:10 pm PST
B.J. Hansen and Tori James, MML News Staff

Copperopolis, CA — A fire in the Copperopolis area was quickly extinguished.

The fire along Cheyenne Road was about a quarter acre in size. Air and ground resources were dispatched shortly before noon, and officials will be on scene mopping up the incident this afternoon. It was extinguished with the help of locals. What ignited the fire is not immediately known.

Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA

Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA
