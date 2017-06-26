Fire Quickly Contained In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA — A fire in the Copperopolis area was quickly extinguished.
The fire along Cheyenne Road was about a quarter acre in size. Air and ground resources were dispatched shortly before noon, and officials will be on scene mopping up the incident this afternoon. It was extinguished with the help of locals. What ignited the fire is not immediately known.
Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA
loading map - please wait...
Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA (Directions)
Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA37.962801, -120.638456Cheyenne Road near Beaver Road, Copperopolis, CA (Directions)