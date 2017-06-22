Calaveras County Cooling Centers

San Andreas, CA — As the triple digit temps continue, Calaveras County Health officials detail where to go to beat the heat during the heat advisory.

Heath Officials warn the public to act now to prevent heat-related illness. County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita, stresses, “Taking action now can prevent the possibility of heat-related illness. Some health conditions such as obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn and drug/alcohol use can make it harder for the body to stay cool in hot weather.”

Health officials offer these places to go to get out of the heat:

Any county government facility

County Library branches: Valley Springs Library Branch – Extended Hours Thursday 6/22 240 Pine St. Valley Springs, CA 95252 Open 1:00-7:00pm

Any business open to the public

Calaveras County Health and Human Services: Sequoia Room 509 East St. Charles Street San Andreas, CA 95249 Open Thursday 6/22 and Friday 6/23 until 8:00pm

