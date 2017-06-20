Public Buildings Offer A Cool Respite From The Heat

Sonora, CA — Those feeling the wilting impacts of this week’s triple-digit heat have plenty of local options for free places to go and cool down.

Tuolumne County officials are emphasizing that those seeking relief from the record-setting heat are more than welcome to take advantage of the air conditioning in some of the public buildings while they are open during their normal business hours.

Among these they point out are the Tuolumne County Main Library (480 Greenley Road), open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Hours at the other local library branches can be obtained by calling 209 533-5507. Too, the Tuolumne County Senior Center (540 Greenley Road), is also open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

Too, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Community Service (CSU) office locations in Groveland, Sonora, and Jamestown are air conditioned and available to the public to visit from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. through Friday. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson says no one should have to endure sweltering surroundings. “Come on in, bring a good book, deck of cards or just relax and make new friends,” she advises. The involved CSU locations are located in Sonora (13769 Mono Way #D at The Junction Shopping Center); Groveland (18678 Main Street); also Jamestown (18250 Main Street). Additionally, deputies have coolers filled with bottled water in their vehicles ready to hand out as needed.

Tuolumne County Transit (TCT) Executive Director Darin Grossi additionally notes that the service is also providing free rides on its Fixed Route and Dial a Ride transports to and from all the abovementioned cooling centers for people residing within TCT service areas. One note here however: the transit service ends at 8 p.m., an hour before the sheriff’s CSU centers close.

