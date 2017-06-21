Update: Air, Ground Resources Respond To Reported Vegetation Fire West Of La Grange

Update at 2:11 p.m.: Columbia air resources and others have been called back from a fire west of La Grange, reported below. Still being described as roughly five acres by Stanislaus Consolidated Battalion Chief Paul Spani, he states it is close to contained with no cause determined as of yet. Six engines, two water tenders and a hand crew remain on-scene.

Original Post at 2:08 p.m.: Sonora, CA — If you hear aircraft overhead, Columbia air along with multiple ground resources are being called to a reported vegetation fire called in just before 1:30 p.m. just west of La Grange.The location is described as being on Crabtree Road near Yosemite Boulevard.

Speaking with Stanislaus Consolidated Battalion Chief Paul Spani, who is onscene, he states that good progress is being made on the north flank of the blaze, which he guesstimated from the ground as five acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. No structures are reportedly being threatened at this time. We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

