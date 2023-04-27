Last Weekend In April Events

Columbia graduation 2022 View Photo

There are several events this weekend, April 28th to the 30th including several High School Plays being performed.

The Film on Homelessness will be shown at the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 6 pm on Friday with a discussion afterward. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

Columbia College will hold its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Friday at 5 pm.

Show your love for Tuolumne County during the Third Annual County-Wide Volunteer Weekend. The event will kick off with a Rally at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion at 7:30 am on Saturday which will include breakfast treats and music. Details are here, the news story is here.

Murphys Mutt March is this Saturday at Murphys Community Park beginning at 10:30 am. Carol Roscelli, the president of the Murphys Community Club says, “If you think your animal would be offended by being called a mutt, you can tell them it is simply a dog walk with a catchy title.” The Murphys Community Club is celebrating its 75th year of managing the park, details are here.

Join the San Andreas Rotary Club at the 3rd annual Calaveras Ragin Cajun Fest on Saturday. The annual event has live music, vendors, and more food booths lining Main Street in San Andreas as detailed here.

At court house park in Downtown Sonora join the community for the first Parkinson’s awareness walk. Meet-up for the event beginning at 2 pm at Courthouse Park as detailed here.

The Friends of Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee, in partnership with the Junior Livestock Committee, will host their annual Whiskerino Dinner Dance on Saturday as detailed here.

The Queen Horsemanship Contest is Sunday at 10:00 am to the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds Arena. Details on all the Mother Lode Round-Up events are here.

Nancy’s Hope Thrift Store & Community Center presents it’s 6th annual Spring Tea & Fashion Show fundraiser on Sunday. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Performances

From 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm today and this weekend at the Calaveras High School Performing Arts Center in San Andreas, watch “Monty Python’s Spamalot! School Edition.” The play is based on the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail details are here.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre is presenting “Play On!” with performers aged 16 and up. The play is also a comedy and performances are this weekend and next weekend Fridays at 7:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm as detailed here.

The 7th and 8th-grade Connections Visual & Performing Art Academy students will be presenting “Dear Edwina,” an uplifting musical about the joys of growing up. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 pm with a matinee on Saturday 2 pm. Details are here.

The Bret Harte High School Drama Department is presenting the theatrical High School Version of “Mean Girls.” Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2 pm. Details are here.

At the Fallon House in Columbia, the Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Clue. Performances will continue through May 7th, a blog about the performance is here.

Railtown State Historic Park is open and trains are running as detailed here. Local movie times are listed here. Yosemite Valley is closed due to the forecast calling for flooding in the park as detailed here.

There are also three garage sales listed this weekend in our Classifieds. The annual Country Cowboy Church Yard Sale will also have hot dogs available to purchase. A multi-family garage sale at Boulders Development off Golf Links Road and Ranch Road in Jamestown and off Ox Bow Lane in the Cedar Ridge area. Get all the details here.