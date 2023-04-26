Love Tuolumne County’s Third Annual Volunteer Weekend

Come out and show your love for Tuolumne County during the Second Annual County-Wide Volunteer Weekend this Saturday and Sunday April 29th and 30th.

Nancy White with the Love Tuolumne County Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KMVL “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Love Tuolumne County organization has put together an assortment of almost 30 projects throughout Tuolumne County. This includes large projects, small projects, indoor projects and outdoor projects.

The event will kick off with a Rally at the Adventist Health Sonora Health Pavilion at 7:30am on Saturday the 23rd, which will include a free breakfast, gift bags and Love Tuolumne County t-shirts for all volunteers.

Last year over 300 community minded volunteers came out to support over 20 projects. This year’s event will be even bigger.

Volunteers can view information on all the projects and sign up at www.LoveTuolumneCounty.org. The project information is updated daily. AS of this morning, volunteers are urgently needed for the two senior citizen projects in Jamestown.

Love Tuolumne County is registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. They can provide these services through the generous support of their Event Sponsors: Sonora Area Foundation, FrontPorch, and Adventist Health Sonora, along with many other local businesses.

Love Tuolumne County is a city partner with Love Our Cities, a group founded in 2009 to address problems in cities that great volunteers could help solve. Since its inception, Love Our Cities has garnered over 90 city-partners and brought together 215,000 volunteers who have donated over 900,000 volunteer hours. Love Tuolumne County’s mission is to promote community-wide volunteerism through collaboration among leaders.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:456 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.