Forecasted Flooding To Temporarily Close Most Of Yosemite Valley

Yosemite, CA – On Friday, April 28th, most of Yosemite Valley will close due to the forecast calling for flooding in the park that could last for the next couple of months.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Yosemite National Park, as earlier reported here. Park officials report that the closure will begin at 10 p.m. and is tentatively slated to end on Wednesday, May 3rd, but could possibly last longer. Park officials relayed, “Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded. Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows.”

In Yosemite Valley, the closure will be at El Capitan crossover (the road that crosses the Merced River just east of El Capitan) with no visitor access (including pedestrian access) east of that road. Park officials added, “Parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited. Do not park off-road. No services will be available in western Yosemite Valley.”

These park areas will be open during the closure, Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and western Yosemite Valley will be open. Park officials warned that additional flooding and closures may occur later in May or June.