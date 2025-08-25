Trump: Honoring The National Guard And Reserve

Donald Trump - White House Image View Photo

President Donald Trump delivered a Statement honoring the National Guard and Reserve.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Since before the birth of our Republic, the National Guard and Reserve have stood as our first line of defense against forces of tyranny, invasion, and violence. From their origins in colonial militias to their service fighting for our interests abroad and cleaning up the streets of our crime-ridden cities, our courageous Guardsmen and Reservists have been indispensable to the survival of our way of life. This National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week, we pay tribute to every employer who hires and supports these citizen Service members—and we offer our thanks for their steadfast commitment to keeping America safe, strong, sovereign, and free.

At a moment’s notice, the brave men and women of the National Guard and Reserve—who comprise nearly half of our fighting force—bring unparalleled expertise, combat capabilities, and technical prowess to their mission. Since I took office in January, members of the National Guard have played a crucial role in restoring integrity to our southern border, reasserting the rule of law in our Nation’s most violent cities, and returning order to our communities and our public square. Thanks in part to their tremendous efforts, our Nation is now safer than ever before.

Even in the throes of battle or extraordinary mayhem and violence, the warriors of the National Guard and Reserve do not flinch. With incredible valor and professionalism, they defend our citizens, guard our freedom, and enforce our laws—made possible by the businesses and organizations in the private sector that employ them and empower them to accomplish their mission. Their support enables these Service members to respond to unpredictable threats at home and abroad with the assurance that their jobs will still be there when their mission is complete.

The flexibility and understanding of these employers—often despite sacrificing their own bottom line—is a testament to their integrity, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to defending our homeland. They employ our Service members in the face of unpredictable schedules, last-minute missions, and uncertain futures not because they have to, but because they have faith in their unrivaled tenacity and unmatched military discipline. These employers know that our citizen Service members are among the best, brightest, and toughest employees in our Nation. They represent the very best of the American spirit, and we are grateful to every employer who makes their work possible.

The First Lady joins me in honoring the members of the National Guard and Reserve, as well as their resilient loved ones who share the burdens and blessings of service. This week, we offer our heartfelt gratitude to the extraordinary employers of our Reserve force for their valiant work on behalf of our liberty, safety, and peace.”

