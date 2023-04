Railroad Flat Road Friday Closure View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — The need to remove a tree in the 5500 block of Railroad Flat Road will lead to traffic delays on Friday.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that there will be a full closure at 5578 Railroad Flat Road from 8:30am-3:30pm. A detour will be set up around the closure and traffic delays of 15 minutes should be anticipated.

The closure will only last one day.